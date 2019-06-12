BidaskClub Downgrades NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) to Buy

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

NVEE has been the topic of several other reports. Singular Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down from $93.00) on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Monday, April 15th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of NV5 Global from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.57.

NVEE stock opened at $76.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. NV5 Global has a 12 month low of $51.46 and a 12 month high of $96.70.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $117.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.72 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 14.09%. On average, research analysts expect that NV5 Global will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NV5 Global news, VP Donald C. Alford sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $727,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,688 shares in the company, valued at $2,376,417.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Maryjo O’brien sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $276,535.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,463,304.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,883,945 over the last 90 days. 19.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in NV5 Global by 43.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in NV5 Global by 44.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in NV5 Global by 65,400.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in NV5 Global by 410.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NV5 Global during the first quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

