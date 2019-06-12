Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Trading 21.6% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) shares traded up 21.6% on Monday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $125.00. The stock traded as high as $149.46 and last traded at $168.60. 642,640 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 8,174,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.65.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.35 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Monday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $101.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.39.

In other news, insider Dariush Ajami acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond J. Lane acquired 29,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $736,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $40.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.93 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 214.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

