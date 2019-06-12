Bell Bank Sells 241 Shares of Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE)

Bell Bank reduced its stake in shares of Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period.

GWRE stock opened at $97.01 on Wednesday. Guidewire Software Inc has a twelve month low of $73.82 and a twelve month high of $109.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,077.89, a PEG ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a current ratio of 7.45.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $162.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Guidewire Software Inc will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GWRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Guidewire Software from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guidewire Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Guidewire Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.40.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider Michael Polelle sold 2,732 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $258,720.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,020.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marcus Ryu sold 20,000 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.54, for a total value of $1,930,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,404 shares in the company, valued at $2,162,882.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,317 shares of company stock worth $7,539,740. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

