Bell Bank Purchases New Stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Bell Bank purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 67,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

In other news, Director Joie A. Gregor purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.99 per share, with a total value of $299,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 145,440 shares in the company, valued at $4,361,745.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 6,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $208,227.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 99,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,096,807. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CAG opened at $29.80 on Wednesday. Conagra Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.28%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CAG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $32.00 target price on Conagra Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America set a $30.00 price target on Conagra Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Conagra Brands from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Conagra Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.08.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Bell Bank Purchases New Stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/12/bell-bank-purchases-new-stake-in-conagra-brands-inc-nysecag.html.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Read More: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.