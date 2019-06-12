Basic Attention Token (BAT) Market Cap Reaches $423.76 Million

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Basic Attention Token has a total market capitalization of $423.76 million and approximately $39.24 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Basic Attention Token token can currently be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00004092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, DDEX, IDCM and CPDAX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Basic Attention Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004912 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.89 or 0.00427525 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.86 or 0.02326318 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012325 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001550 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000411 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00157444 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000857 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Token Profile

Basic Attention Token launched on May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,268,938,630 tokens. The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Basic Attention Token Token Trading

Basic Attention Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Vebitcoin, Upbit, WazirX, CPDAX, Ethfinex, Bancor Network, Koinex, Binance, Radar Relay, IDEX, ZB.COM, IDCM, AirSwap, Kyber Network, Liqui, ChaoEX, Mercatox, DDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitBay, Livecoin, Zebpay, HitBTC, GOPAX, Poloniex, ABCC, Bittrex, Cobinhood, Huobi and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Basic Attention Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Basic Attention Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.