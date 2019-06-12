Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BASFY. ValuEngine cut shares of Basf from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Basf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

Shares of BASFY stock opened at $17.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $64.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. Basf has a 12-month low of $16.30 and a 12-month high of $25.87.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a $0.644 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. Basf’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

