Barclays Begins Coverage on Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Barclays started coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RVNC. Zacks Investment Research cut Revance Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Revance Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 15th. They set a market perform rating and a $17.83 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho restated a buy rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.09.

NASDAQ RVNC opened at $10.80 on Tuesday. Revance Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.37 and a 12-month high of $32.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.13 and a quick ratio of 8.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.90.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.02). Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,745.97% and a negative return on equity of 75.31%. The company had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO L Daniel Browne sold 11,613 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $180,117.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,569,805.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

