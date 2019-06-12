Bank Of The Ozarks (NASDAQ:OZRK) & Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Head to Head Contrast

Bank Of The Ozarks (NASDAQ:OZRK) and Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.9% of Bank Of The Ozarks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.4% of Glacier Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Bank Of The Ozarks shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Glacier Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Bank Of The Ozarks and Glacier Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank Of The Ozarks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Glacier Bancorp $587.82 million 5.92 $181.88 million $2.17 18.51

Glacier Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Bank Of The Ozarks.

Profitability

This table compares Bank Of The Ozarks and Glacier Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank Of The Ozarks N/A N/A N/A Glacier Bancorp 31.38% 12.83% 1.61%

Dividends

Bank Of The Ozarks pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share. Glacier Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Glacier Bancorp pays out 47.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank Of The Ozarks has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years and Glacier Bancorp has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Bank Of The Ozarks and Glacier Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank Of The Ozarks 0 0 3 1 3.25 Glacier Bancorp 0 3 1 0 2.25

Bank Of The Ozarks presently has a consensus price target of $55.00, indicating a potential upside of ∞. Glacier Bancorp has a consensus price target of $43.75, indicating a potential upside of 8.91%. Given Bank Of The Ozarks’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bank Of The Ozarks is more favorable than Glacier Bancorp.

Summary

Bank Of The Ozarks beats Glacier Bancorp on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank Of The Ozarks

Bank of the Ozarks provides a range of retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. Its loan products include real estate loans, such as loans secured by residential 1-4 family, non-farm/non-residential, agricultural, construction/land development, multifamily residential properties, and other land loans; small business and consumer loans; indirect consumer marine and RV loans; and government guaranteed loans comprising SBA and FSA guaranteed loans. The company's loan products also consist of commercial and industrial loans, and leases; and agricultural loans, including loans to businesses or individuals engages in the production of timber, poultry, livestock, or crops. In addition, it is involved in the provision of mortgage lending; treasury management services, such as wholesale lock box services; remote deposit capture services; and trust and wealth management services comprising financial planning, money management, custodial, and corporate trust services, as well as real estate development and corporate aircraft businesses. Further, the company provides real estate appraisals; ATMs; telephone banking; online and mobile banking services consisting of electronic bill pay and mobile deposits; debit, gift, and credit cards; safe deposit boxes; investment securities services; and other products and services, as well as processes merchant debit and credit card transactions. As of December 31, 2017, it operated through 253 offices in Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, Alabama, South Carolina, California, New York, and Mississippi. Bank of the Ozarks was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides construction and permanent loans on residential real estate; consumer land or lot acquisition loans; unimproved land and land development loans; and residential builder guidance lines comprising pre-sold and spec-home construction, and lot acquisition loans. In addition, it offers commercial real estate loans to purchase, construct, and finance commercial real estate properties; consumer loans secured by real estate, automobiles, or other assets; second mortgage loans; municipal loans; home equity loans consisting of 1-4 family junior lien mortgages, and first and junior lien lines of credit secured by residential real estate; and agriculture loans. Further, the company provides mortgage origination services. It has 167 locations, including 149 branches and 18 loan or administration offices in 63 counties within 7 states comprising Montana, Idaho, Utah, Washington, Wyoming, Colorado, and Arizona. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Kalispell, Montana.

