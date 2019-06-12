Bank of Montreal Can Sells 14,598 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 86.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,598 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. HAP Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 25,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 8,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 27,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 99.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $11.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.78. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $21.20.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $68.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.93 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Gina Consylman sold 4,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $42,699.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on IRWD shares. BTIG Research set a $19.00 target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Wood & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.15.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

