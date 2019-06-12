Bank of America Lowers Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) to Neutral

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CHH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Sunday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Choice Hotels International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.88.

NYSE:CHH opened at $85.97 on Wednesday. Choice Hotels International has a 1-year low of $66.71 and a 1-year high of $87.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.04.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $218.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.84 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 124.30% and a net margin of 21.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Choice Hotels International will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Simone Wu sold 24,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $2,072,756.91. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,455,845.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 6,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $498,185.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,338,027.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,285 shares of company stock worth $2,989,357 in the last three months. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,113,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,722,000 after buying an additional 48,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

