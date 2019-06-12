Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Stake Increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 622.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 135,972 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 117,162 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $7,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

In other Badger Meter news, VP Horst Gras sold 5,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $303,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,805. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Raymond G. Serdynski sold 6,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.53, for a total value of $378,920.59. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,843.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,959 shares of company stock valued at $998,264 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

BMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Badger Meter from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Badger Meter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.17.

Shares of BMI opened at $55.54 on Wednesday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a one year low of $43.85 and a one year high of $61.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 0.77.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $104.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is currently 38.96%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Stake Increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/12/badger-meter-inc-nysebmi-stake-increased-by-jpmorgan-chase-co.html.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.