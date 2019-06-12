B. Riley Analysts Give CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) a $11.00 Price Target

B. Riley set a $11.00 target price on CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CBAY. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $20.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.88.

NASDAQ CBAY opened at $6.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 18.66, a quick ratio of 18.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.73. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 281.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 307.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 164,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

