Aventus Price Tops $0.18 on Exchanges (AVT)

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Aventus has a market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $25,471.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aventus has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. One Aventus token can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00002189 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX, Gatecoin and OKEx.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004907 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.09 or 0.00418966 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.48 or 0.02328915 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012355 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001547 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000401 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00157174 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000832 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Aventus Token Profile

Aventus’ genesis date was July 19th, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aventus’ official message board is blog.aventus.io . The official website for Aventus is aventus.io

Buying and Selling Aventus

Aventus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox, HitBTC, Gatecoin, Ethfinex and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aventus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aventus using one of the exchanges listed above.

