Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Now Covered by Analysts at William Blair

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Avantor in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Avantor in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Avantor in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Avantor in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Avantor in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.87.

AVTR stock opened at $17.60 on Tuesday. Avantor has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $17.98.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

