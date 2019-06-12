Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.79

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.79 per share by the business services provider on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

Automatic Data Processing has increased its dividend by an average of 10.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 44 years. Automatic Data Processing has a dividend payout ratio of 61.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Automatic Data Processing to earn $6.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.4%.

ADP stock opened at $165.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $72.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.92. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $121.40 and a 1 year high of $168.87.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 1,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total transaction of $281,507.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,220 shares in the company, valued at $4,326,562.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.13, for a total transaction of $229,282.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,122 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,045.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,456 shares of company stock worth $5,010,669 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.92.

Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

