Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Autolus Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. The company’s pipeline of product candidate involved in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumours. Autolus Therapeutics plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

AUTL has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright set a $45.00 price target on Autolus Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AUTL traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.00. The company had a trading volume of 85,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,190. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.53 million and a P/E ratio of -11.27. Autolus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $53.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 10.66 and a current ratio of 10.66.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Autolus Therapeutics will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $312,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $322,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,105,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 4,011.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 202,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 198,036 shares during the period. 43.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1, a CD19-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I trial to reduce the risk of severe cytokine release syndrome; AUTO2, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and AUTO3, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

