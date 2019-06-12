Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $789.49 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) will announce $789.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Autodesk’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $806.00 million and the lowest is $783.40 million. Autodesk reported sales of $611.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full year sales of $3.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.30 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.72 billion to $4.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Autodesk.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $735.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.14 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 26.61% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADSK. Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $196.00 target price on the stock. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price (up from $188.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Autodesk from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.31.

In other Autodesk news, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 16,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.68, for a total value of $2,840,233.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Crawford W. Beveridge sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total value of $161,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,738 shares of company stock worth $8,059,471. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $645,000. First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $541,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,866,083 shares of the software company’s stock worth $290,773,000 after buying an additional 28,355 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,305,793 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,225,700,000 after buying an additional 132,973 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

ADSK stock opened at $163.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,483.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.92. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $117.72 and a 1-year high of $178.95.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Autodesk (ADSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.