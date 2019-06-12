Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) by 76.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,698 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Aurora Cannabis were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 586.3% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 1,033.3% in the first quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ACB shares. Desjardins started coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.07 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a report on Thursday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. GMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Cowen started coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Aurora Cannabis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.86.

Aurora Cannabis stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,970,258. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.58 and a beta of 2.78. Aurora Cannabis Inc has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

