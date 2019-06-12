Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Purchases 6,165 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,165 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI India ETF makes up approximately 5.4% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $11,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INDA. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 939.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $35.89 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $38.21.

