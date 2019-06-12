Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Position Lessened by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 8.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,904 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.8% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,120,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,627,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,089,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,966,000 after acquiring an additional 47,723 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,811,000 after acquiring an additional 12,634 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 264,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 406.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 222,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,365,000 after purchasing an additional 178,200 shares during the period.

AAWW stock opened at $41.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $35.04 and a one year high of $75.29.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $679.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.72 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down previously from $79.00) on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus set a $68.00 price target on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atlas Air Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.67.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff bought 5,000 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.75 per share, with a total value of $198,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,915.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

