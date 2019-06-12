ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) vs. Taronis Technologies (OTCMKTS:TRNX) Head-To-Head Comparison

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) and Taronis Technologies (NASDAQ:TRNX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

ASM International pays an annual dividend of $0.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Taronis Technologies does not pay a dividend.

ASM International has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taronis Technologies has a beta of -0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 146% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for ASM International and Taronis Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASM International 0 0 0 0 N/A Taronis Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of ASM International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.7% of Taronis Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.4% of ASM International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Taronis Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ASM International and Taronis Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASM International $966.16 million 3.11 $185.57 million N/A N/A Taronis Technologies $9.71 million 1.19 -$15.04 million N/A N/A

ASM International has higher revenue and earnings than Taronis Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares ASM International and Taronis Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASM International 22.49% 10.99% 10.01% Taronis Technologies -135.02% -81.90% -63.87%

Summary

ASM International beats Taronis Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

ASM International Company Profile

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia. The Back-end segment manufactures and sells equipment and materials that are used in the assembly and packaging, encompassing the processes in which silicon wafers are separated into individual circuits and assembled, packaged, and tested in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, Singapore, Malaysia, and Germany. The company's product platforms include Advance, a batch vertical furnace tool, which is used for smaller wafer sizes; XP Platform, a single wafer product platform that enables high-volume multi-chamber parallel processing or integration of sequential process steps on one platform; XP8 Platform, which provides productivity with up to eight chambers integrated on a single wafer platform; and Epsilon, a single wafer and chamber tool that deposits silicon-based materials for various applications, such as high-temperature silicon, low-temperature silicon, silicon-germanium, silicon-carbon, and other silicon-based compounds. It serves manufacturers of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. The company was formerly known as Advanced Semiconductor Materials International NV. ASM International NV was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands.

