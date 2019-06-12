Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 32,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,561,000. Chevron makes up 1.4% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 14,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 18,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 18,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.42.

Chevron stock opened at $121.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.97. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $128.55.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.42 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.70%.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $255,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,135.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $596,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,958,211 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/12/ascent-wealth-partners-llc-takes-position-in-chevron-co-nysecvx.html.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.