Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Stake Boosted by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARW. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 317.8% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 8,975.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,854,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 4,801,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARW stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,897. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.35 and a 52 week high of $86.62.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.06). Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ARW. Bank of America lowered Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.15 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Arrow Electronics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Arrow Electronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.07.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

