Argus (ARGUS) Price Hits $0.0009

Argus (CURRENCY:ARGUS) traded up 63.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One Argus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Argus has traded 19.7% higher against the US dollar. Argus has a total market cap of $1,026.00 and approximately $92.00 worth of Argus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00075480 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00008386 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00194932 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00011955 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002091 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00007817 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00006625 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00088908 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Argus Profile

ARGUS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2017. Argus’ total supply is 5,194,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,148,324 coins. The official website for Argus is www.argusnetwork.co . Argus’ official Twitter account is @Argus_coin

Argus Coin Trading

Argus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Argus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

