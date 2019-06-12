Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) Stake Raised by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,580,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,850 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Argo Group were worth $111,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Group in the fourth quarter worth about $190,291,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Group in the fourth quarter worth about $161,071,000. Voce Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Group in the fourth quarter worth about $102,840,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Argo Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,397,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,751,000 after buying an additional 28,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Group in the fourth quarter worth about $74,341,000.

In other Argo Group news, insider Kevin James Rehnberg sold 6,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total transaction of $457,897.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Nealon sold 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $88,451.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of ARGO opened at $72.56 on Wednesday. Argo Group has a 1-year low of $57.75 and a 1-year high of $78.57.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $456.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.65 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARGO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Argo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. William Blair downgraded shares of Argo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $74.12 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 26th. Compass Point raised shares of Argo Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.10 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Argo Group in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.70.

About Argo Group

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

