Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) Director Acquires $258,764.55 in Stock

Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) Director Kathryn E. Falberg acquired 32,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.07 per share, for a total transaction of $258,764.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of RCUS traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $7.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,988. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.95 million, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.21. Arcus Biosciences Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $17.18.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.07). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 22.72% and a negative net margin of 613.46%. The company had revenue of $1.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences Inc will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Svennilson Peter bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $38,135,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 295.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,721,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,470 shares during the last quarter. Aisling Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,778,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,577,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 16.5% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,810,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,100,000 after purchasing an additional 398,600 shares during the period. 46.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on RCUS. Svb Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arcus Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial.

