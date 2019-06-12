Archford Capital Strategies LLC Buys 4,544 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,756 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,544 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 68,710 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 142,844 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after purchasing an additional 15,389 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 14,170 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 143,122 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 407,383 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,651,000 after purchasing an additional 210,659 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Wesley G. Bush acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.74 per share, with a total value of $557,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,167.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $3,749,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 349,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,698,974.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cisco Systems from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America set a $62.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.87.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $57.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $244.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.20. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $57.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.89 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 29.88% and a net margin of 25.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 13th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.83%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

