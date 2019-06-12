ARC Resources Ltd (TSE:ARX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

ARC Resources Ltd (TSE:ARX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$14.08.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARX shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. CIBC dropped their price objective on ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a C$12.00 price objective on ARC Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

TSE:ARX traded down C$0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$6.57. 412,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,312,124. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66. ARC Resources has a 52 week low of C$6.56 and a 52 week high of C$15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.38.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.25). The company had revenue of C$329.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$339.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that ARC Resources will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a jun 19 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 206.90%.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

