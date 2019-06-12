ARC Document Solutions Inc (NYSE:ARC) Stake Lifted by Ajo LP

Ajo LP lifted its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions Inc (NYSE:ARC) by 207.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,687 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP’s holdings in ARC Document Solutions were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 35,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Voit & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 5.0% during the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 271,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 12,964 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 20,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARC Document Solutions stock opened at $2.14 on Wednesday. ARC Document Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $3.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $98.56 million, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.96.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $97.12 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that ARC Document Solutions Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a reprographics company, provides document solutions worldwide. It offers managed print services, an onsite service that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; construction document and information management services, which consists of professional services to manage and distribute documents and information primarily related to construction projects; and archive and information management services that combines software and professional services to facilitate the capture, management, access, and retrieval of documents and information that have been produced in the past.

