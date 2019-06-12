Aptus Defined Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DRSK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Aptus Defined Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DRSK) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1347 per share on Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This is an increase from Aptus Defined Risk ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Shares of DRSK traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.97. 7,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,421. Aptus Defined Risk ETF has a 12-month low of $24.68 and a 12-month high of $27.30.

