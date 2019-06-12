Aptinyx’s (APTX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Cowen

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Cowen in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

APTX has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aptinyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.95.

APTX stock opened at $3.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.55 million and a P/E ratio of -1.19. Aptinyx has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $32.25.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. Aptinyx had a negative net margin of 1,166.40% and a negative return on equity of 37.53%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aptinyx will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Henry O. Gosebruch bought 100,000 shares of Aptinyx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.86 per share, for a total transaction of $386,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 2,291.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 512,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 491,130 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,155,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,105,000 after acquiring an additional 386,018 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Aptinyx during the first quarter valued at about $1,018,000. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 7.4% during the first quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. now owns 3,533,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,310,000 after acquiring an additional 243,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 371.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 296,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,593,000 after acquiring an additional 233,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.37% of the company’s stock.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

