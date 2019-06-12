Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) is Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC cut its position in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 934,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 151,210 shares during the period. AON comprises 7.4% of Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $159,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the first quarter worth $6,179,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in AON by 7.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. New Vernon Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AON by 16.7% during the first quarter. New Vernon Investment Management LLC now owns 13,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AON by 2.6% during the first quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 92,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AON by 12.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,299,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,587,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,180 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AON news, General Counsel Peter M. Lieb sold 5,200 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.39, for a total value of $927,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,933,801.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Peter M. Lieb sold 11,645 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $2,104,135.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,481.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,345 shares of company stock valued at $4,370,513 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AON. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AON from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AON from $169.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AON in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.80.

AON opened at $189.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.87. Aon PLC has a fifty-two week low of $134.82 and a fifty-two week high of $192.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31. AON had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 46.15%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Aon PLC will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.57%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

