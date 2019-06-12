Andrew Findlay Buys 16 Shares of easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Stock

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) insider Andrew Findlay acquired 16 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 922 ($12.05) per share, with a total value of £147.52 ($192.76).

Shares of EZJ stock opened at GBX 925 ($12.09) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.92. easyJet plc has a twelve month low of GBX 840 ($10.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,808.50 ($23.63).

Get easyJet alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on EZJ. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,683 ($21.99) target price on shares of easyJet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,270 ($16.59) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, HSBC set a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) target price on shares of easyJet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,213.67 ($15.86).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/12/andrew-findlay-buys-16-shares-of-easyjet-plc-lonezj-stock.html.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.