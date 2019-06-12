Andra AP fonden Buys Shares of 85,200 American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG)

Andra AP fonden bought a new position in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 85,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,197,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 3,170.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO S Craig Lindner sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $3,082,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 163,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.96, for a total value of $16,783,715.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 435,589 shares of company stock worth $43,746,328. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded American Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Shares of AFG stock opened at $101.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. American Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $84.18 and a 52-week high of $115.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.03). American Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that American Financial Group Inc will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

