Andra AP fonden Acquires Shares of 190,100 Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 190,100 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,473,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masco by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,449,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,039,744,000 after purchasing an additional 720,806 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Masco by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,647,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $195,606,000 after purchasing an additional 133,600 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Masco by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,314,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $287,517,000 after purchasing an additional 24,690 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its position in shares of Masco by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 5,717,510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,180,000 after purchasing an additional 816,091 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Masco by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,736,205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $37.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.98, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Masco Corp has a 1 year low of $27.03 and a 1 year high of $41.00.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Masco had a return on equity of 675.68% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Masco Corp will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.20%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Nomura increased their price target on Masco from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Masco to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of Masco in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 price objective on Masco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

