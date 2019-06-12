Analysts Set Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Target Price at $12.78

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.78.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Rambus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.35 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Rambus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

In other Rambus news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 2,674 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $30,483.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,946,660.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMBS. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 1,319.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Rambus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rambus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RMBS traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.70. 3,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a current ratio of 7.87. Rambus has a twelve month low of $7.17 and a twelve month high of $13.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.36). Rambus had a positive return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 25.04%. The business had revenue of $100.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Rambus’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rambus will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

