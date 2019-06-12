Analysts Set IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) Price Target at $683.71

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 694.71 ($9.08).

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 657 ($8.58) price target on shares of IG Group in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 780 ($10.19) price target on shares of IG Group in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 693 ($9.06) price target on shares of IG Group in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Peel Hunt dropped their price target on IG Group from GBX 775 ($10.13) to GBX 620 ($8.10) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

In related news, insider June Felix purchased 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 517 ($6.76) per share, with a total value of £50,149 ($65,528.55).

LON:IGG remained flat at $GBX 570.40 ($7.45) during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,173,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,000. IG Group has a 1 year low of GBX 467.40 ($6.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 956.50 ($12.50). The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion and a PE ratio of 10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.17, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.81.

IG Group Company Profile

IG Group Holdings plc provides leveraged derivatives and spread betting under the IG brand worldwide. Its CFDs (contracts for difference) are derivatives contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price. The company also offers clients access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits and a limited risk account; and products, such as share dealing and investment portfolios, as well as enables clients to hold their investments in ISAs and SIPPs.

