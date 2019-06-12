Analysts Expect AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) to Post $1.62 EPS

Analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.62 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.65. AmerisourceBergen reported earnings of $1.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will report full year earnings of $6.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $6.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.19 to $7.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AmerisourceBergen.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.15. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 46.24% and a net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABC. Argus decreased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. ValuEngine raised AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Guggenheim began coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.89.

In other news, insider Dale Danilewitz sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.22, for a total transaction of $440,385.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,030.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard W. Gochnauer sold 8,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.95, for a total value of $701,347.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,669. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,563 shares of company stock worth $4,164,135. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,627.3% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 963.8% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ABC traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $84.35. The stock had a trading volume of 26,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.56. AmerisourceBergen has a 1-year low of $69.36 and a 1-year high of $94.88. The firm has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 24.65%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

