Analysts Anticipate Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) to Announce $0.11 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Genesis Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.33. Genesis Energy posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 320%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genesis Energy will report full year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.99. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $1.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Genesis Energy.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.19). Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $620.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

GEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Genesis Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesis Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

In other Genesis Energy news, VP Ryan S. Sims purchased 4,000 shares of Genesis Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward T. Flynn purchased 15,700 shares of Genesis Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.73 per share, for a total transaction of $341,161.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,294.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 69,700 shares of company stock worth $1,502,161 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in Genesis Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Genesis Energy by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,241,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,929,000 after acquiring an additional 71,063 shares during the last quarter. C.V. Starr & Co. Inc. Trust grew its position in Genesis Energy by 2.7% during the first quarter. C.V. Starr & Co. Inc. Trust now owns 308,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after acquiring an additional 8,097 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Genesis Energy by 4.1% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 140,320 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Genesis Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

GEL traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $22.02. The company had a trading volume of 343,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,788. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -275.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Genesis Energy has a 52-week low of $17.55 and a 52-week high of $25.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,750.00%.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

