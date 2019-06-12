Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 661,423 Shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 45.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 801,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661,423 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $36,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum China in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its stake in Yum China by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 900,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,183,000 after purchasing an additional 285,668 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Yum China by 181.0% in the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Yum China by 18.3% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,250,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,142,000 after purchasing an additional 193,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in Yum China by 45.6% in the first quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 72,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 22,809 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Alice H. Wang sold 1,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $78,214.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,120 shares in the company, valued at $466,430.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jacky Wei-Jye Lo sold 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $86,782.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,826. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,822 shares of company stock valued at $1,102,676 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Yum China from $46.07 to $56.06 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. OTR Global raised shares of Yum China to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.20 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.88.

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $41.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $48.27. The firm has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. Yum China had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 31.37%.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

