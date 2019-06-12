Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.75.

ABCB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd.

Shares of Ameris Bancorp stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.78. The company had a trading volume of 12,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,812. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.44. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $29.97 and a 52-week high of $58.10.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $130.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.90 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 23.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,060,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,173,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,034,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,891,000 after purchasing an additional 347,121 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 518.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,267,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,150 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,968,000 after buying an additional 24,900 shares during the period. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,031,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,675,000 after buying an additional 173,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

