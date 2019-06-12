American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,227 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 868 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in American Software were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of American Software by 2,671.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,986 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of American Software by 413.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 7,474 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of American Software by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 26,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMSWA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.34.

In other news, Director Dennis Hogue sold 24,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $286,272.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,716.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 19,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $224,286.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,363,101.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,712 shares of company stock valued at $1,115,862. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMSWA stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.51. 5,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,445. The firm has a market cap of $420.80 million, a PE ratio of 37.53 and a beta of 0.64. American Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $18.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.22%.

About American Software

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

