American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $15.30 to $13.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Outdoor Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. American Outdoor Brands presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.40.

NASDAQ AOBC opened at $8.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.94. American Outdoor Brands has a twelve month low of $8.19 and a twelve month high of $15.95. The company has a market cap of $455.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.08.

In related news, Director Michael F. Golden sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $200,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 256,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,884.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael F. Golden sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $180,180.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 256,432 shares in the company, valued at $2,566,884.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,000 shares of company stock valued at $472,880. 2.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 299.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 202,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 151,725 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 56,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 16,204 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 367,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after purchasing an additional 11,583 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 196.9% in the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 119,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 9,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.

