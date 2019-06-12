American Capital Management Inc. Sells 55,312 Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

American Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 75.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,842 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 55,312 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in NuVasive by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,078 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in NuVasive by 35.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 678 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in NuVasive by 1.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in NuVasive by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,156 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,488 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, President Matthew Link sold 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $626,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NUVA. BidaskClub upgraded NuVasive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded NuVasive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut NuVasive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.43.

Shares of NUVA opened at $58.55 on Wednesday. NuVasive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.51 and a 12-month high of $72.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical device company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. NuVasive had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $274.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

