Alphasimplex Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Alphasimplex Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 22,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 42.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 310,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,057,000 after buying an additional 92,333 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter valued at $395,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 10.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,784,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,306,000 after buying an additional 961,803 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, HGI Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter valued at $5,659,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMH shares. ValuEngine upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. BTIG Research set a $26.00 price target on American Homes 4 Rent and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

In related news, CEO David P. Singelyn sold 1,040,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total transaction of $24,616,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,367. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Stephanie G. Heim sold 5,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,639,878 shares of company stock valued at $86,208,533. 27.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $24.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.65. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $18.91 and a 52 week high of $25.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $279.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.90 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

