AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,039 Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAM Holding AG grew its position in Omnicom Group by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 17,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 6,572 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Omnicom Group by 161.8% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 121,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,833,000 after acquiring an additional 74,784 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 182.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at $476,000.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $79.21 on Wednesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.85 and a twelve month high of $84.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.09. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.22%.

Several equities analysts have commented on OMC shares. Macquarie set a $76.00 price objective on Omnicom Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays raised Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

In other Omnicom Group news, CEO Jonathan B. Nelson sold 4,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total value of $414,025.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,062,520.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $41,544.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,177.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,354 shares of company stock valued at $5,642,219 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

