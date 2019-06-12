AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 25,900 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VNDA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 530,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,867,000 after purchasing an additional 270,795 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 445,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,628,000 after purchasing an additional 247,639 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,651,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 371,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after buying an additional 121,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 90.3% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 255,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after buying an additional 121,038 shares during the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 72,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $1,117,856.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,276,343 shares in the company, valued at $19,579,101.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on VNDA. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. BidaskClub cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.63.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.37 on Wednesday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $13.33 and a one year high of $33.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.59.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $47.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

