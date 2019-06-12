Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Position Lifted by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 83,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $15,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BABA traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $160.14. 843,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,855,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.01 billion, a PE ratio of 44.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.32. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $129.77 and a twelve month high of $211.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty retailer reported $8.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $7.82. The company had revenue of $93.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.68 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.39.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

