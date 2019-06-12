Alexco Resource Corp (NASDAQ:AXU) Given $1.88 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Alexco Resource Corp (NASDAQ:AXU) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $1.88 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.01) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Alexco Resource an industry rank of 186 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Alexco Resource alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexco Resource in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

NASDAQ:AXU traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.01. 299,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,607. Alexco Resource has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $1.48.

Alexco Resource (NASDAQ:AXU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 million.

Alexco Resource Company Profile

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily owns 100% interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project comprising the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 703 surveyed quartz mining leases and 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 237.44 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alexco Resource (AXU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alexco Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexco Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.