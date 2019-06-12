Alera Investment Advisors LLC Sells 915 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIS. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 544.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,613,000 after buying an additional 95,556 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 116,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,058,000 after buying an additional 27,239 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 29.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $211,000.

NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $141.42 on Wednesday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $112.15 and a 12 month high of $151.35.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

